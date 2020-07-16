Our Diasporans are our greatest assets says NIDCOM boss

The Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the above statement at the official presentation of

Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical Personal Protective Equipment worth millions of Naira by the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas, NAPPSA, to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in Abuja.

The NIDCOM Boss praised the Association members for always responding to the call of THINK HOME wherever you are and whatever you are doing. She stressed that East or West and North or South, home is the best.

Similarly, the Director General, NCDC, Dr Chkwe Ihekweazu said a country is great when its citizens come together to work for the common good. He commended NAPPSA for always being on the front burner in times

of national emergencies and promised judicious distribution of the donations especially to the frontline workers.

The President of NAPPSA, Dr Anthony Iheme represented by Dr Ali Johnson Onoja said: “though in the United States, the heart of NAPPSA Members remain at home, in Nigeria”. The following items were donated to NCDC:

* 10,000 Pieces of Nitrile Examination Gloves

* 2,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer Gel.

* 2, 000 pieces of Regular Face Mask

* 1,000 pieces of KN95 Valved Face Mask with Respirator

* 1,000 pieces of Face Shield(Anti-Fog, Anti-splash)

* 100 pieces of Finger Pulse Oximeter with Lanyard

NAPPSA is an umbrella Organisation of Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas founded in 2006 with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The Association has over 7,000 Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists working in government, industry, hospitals, Universities and the Community.