Our president is caring, says Tinubu after Buhari’s visit

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says President Muhammadu is “considerate and caring”.

Buhari paid a visit to Tinubu on Thursday in the UK. Photographs of the visit showed a smiling Tinubu leaning on a walking stick.

The former governor, who has been away from the country for over a month, is said to be undergoing treatment in the European country.

In a statement on Friday, Tinubu’s media office quoted him as saying Buhari’s gesture has “demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility”.

“All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August,” the statement reads.

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”