Outrage as video shows police officers running over handcuffed man in Edo

Outrage has trailed a video of some officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) running over a handcuffed man with a Sienna vehicle.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Ekpoma, Edo state.

In a now-viral clip seen by NewMailNG, a handcuffed man was lying on the floor as a car laden with police officers repeatedly ran over him.

It was learned that the man was handcuffed by some police officers attached to the Ekpoma division over his refusal to allow them go through his mobile phones.

The police officers reportedly tried to take the man to their station but they were resisted by passersby.

The incident led to a scuffle between passersby and the officers.

Amid the melee, the police personnel entered their vehicle to drive off from the scene, with the handcuffed man still writhing on the floor.

The victim was left with several bruises on his body afterwards.

NewMailNG understands that the man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Many Nigerians have condemned the police officers over the incident, while calling for their arrest.

Reacting to the incident in a tweet, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said the action of the police officers is “unpolice”, adding that the commissioner of police in Edo has been contacted.

When our correspondent reached out to Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo police spokesperson, on Friday, he said the command will do “something” about the incident and that a statement will be issued soon.

