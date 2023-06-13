‘Over 100 wedding guests’ feared dead in Kwara boat mishap

About 100 persons returning from a wedding event have been reported dead after the boat conveying them capsized in Egbu village, in the Patigi LGA of Kwara state.

NewMailNG understands that the boat which capsized in the early hours of Tuesday on the River Niger was reportedly overloaded.

The victims— including women and children — were said to be returning to their base in Patigi from Egboti, a community in Niger state.

Our correspondent learnt that while dozens have been recovered dead, many are still missing

As of press time, no survivor has been reported from the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara, has commiserated with the families of the victims.

In a statement on Tuesday by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the governor’s spokesperson, AbdulRazaq said the state government would continue to monitor the rescue mission.

“The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi,” the statement reads.

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

“The governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

“He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”