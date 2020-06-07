Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Lagos

More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients have now recovered in Lagos as the state government announced the discharge of 31 more persons on Sunday.

They were discharged from the state’s isolation centres after testing negative for the coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, said the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state is now 1,025.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered ‪#COVID19 Lagos‬ patients, 25 males and 6 females, were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” he said.

“The patients, 6 from Onikan, 4 from Gbagada, 2 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki and 13 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025.”

Lagos currently has the highest number of confirmed cases with a total of 5,729 out of Nigeria’s 12,233 cases.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, has also expressed concern that the state may run out of bed spaces in less than one month if it continues to record high number of cases.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, he said Lagos is currently considering the implementation of home-based management strategies for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.