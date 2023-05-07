Over 800 Nigerian evacuees arrive in Abuja from Sudan

The fourth batch of 410 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrived on Sunday morning. A total of 844 evacuees are expected back on Sunday.

They were conveyed from the Sudanese side of the Wadi Halfa border to the Aswan International Airport, Egypt in 16 buses to the Aswan International Airport.

Check-in commenced as early as 12 midnight .

The two flights of Azma and Max Air have a combined capacity of no fewer than 734 passengers.

The Maz Air plane touched down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 10.30am.

Maz Air was the first to land with 410.

The second flight, Azman conveying 324 is expected to land by 12 noon.

The two planes were detailed to evacuate Nigerians From Wadi Halfa camp.

Another 110 evacuees are expected back later in the day on the flight of Tarco, a Sudanese airline. They are the evacuees from Port Sudan.

This will bring to 1, 481 the number of evacuees airlifted to Nigeria since the country started airlifting last Wednesday.