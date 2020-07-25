Oyo hits record high as NCDC confirms 591 new COVID-19 infections

Four months after confirming its index case of COVID-19 on March 20, Oyo state hit a record high of daily infections on Friday with 191 new cases.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for July 24.

According to the agency, 591 new samples tested positive in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Oyo topped the list of states with new cases on Friday, followed by Lagos with 168 infections and FCT with 61.

With a total of 2,497 confirmed cases, Oyo is currently the third state with the most infections, but 1,148 patients have recovered, although 24 have died of COVID-19 complications.

Twelve new deaths were also recorded on Friday, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 845.

However, with 498 patients discharged across Nigeria in the past 24 hours, the number of daily recoveries increased significantly — the highest in three weeks.

Out of a current total of 39,539 cases confirmed in 36 states and the FCT, 22,135 are still active.

Meanwhile, across Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of July 24, more than 769,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the continent, out of which more than 435,000 recoveries and 16,000 deaths have been recorded.