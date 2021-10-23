Oyo jailbreak: 575 inmates missing, says prisons spokesman

A total of 575 inmates are still at large, following an attack on the Abolongo medium security custodial centre in Oyo state.

The inmates escaped custody on Friday night after some “heavily armed” gunmen attacked the centre.

In a statement on Saturday, Olanrewaju Anjorin, spokesman of Oyo custodial centre, said so far, 262 inmates have been recaptured.

Anjorin said the gunmen were armed with “sophisticated weapons” and they engaged the officers on duty before they gained access to the centre.

“The invaders were said to have arrived at the centre heavily armed with sophisticated weapons and after a fierce encounter with officers on guard, gained entrance into the yard using dynamite to blast the wall,” he said.

“While all the awaiting trial detainees were forced out of custody, the cells housing the convicts and the female inmates were not vandalised.

“Meanwhile, a total of 262 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 575 still at large. Following the directives of the comptroller-general of corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, the state comptroller, Noel Ailewon, has commenced the process of search and recapture after visiting the scene of the incident.

“He assures that no effort will be spared to recapture the fleeing inmates even as he solicits for credible intelligence to aid security agencies in tracking down the fugitives.

“Oyo custodial centre was established in 2007 with a capacity of 160 inmates but at the time of attack, had a total population of 907. Of this number, awaiting trial persons were 837 representing 92 percent, with just 64 convicts.”