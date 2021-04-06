Palace officials name 37-year-old as new Olu of Warri

Palace officials have officially announced the death of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, Delta state.

Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu Of Warri, was reported to have died in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications — one week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

But the palace denied his death, saying the monarch was indisposed and receiving medical care.

Announcing the monarch’s passage on Monday, Johnson Atserunreleghe, one of the palace officials, said the town will go into a period of mourning.

According to BBC, he added that there shall be no celebrations in the town for a period of three months while mourning lasts.

The palace also announced Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, a prince, as the new Olu of Warri designate.

The designate was born on April 2, 1984, to Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko in Warri.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and political science as well as a master’s degree in management.