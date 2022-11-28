Panic following an explosion in Ogun community

On Sunday, panic was sparked by an explosion that happened near a garbage dump in front of the EDP Center Computer Audit Laboratory on Limson Road in the Berger neighborhood of Ogun State.

According to reports from the locals, the explosion was said to have occurred around 4.45 am causing a ditch at the spot of the explosion. While expressing alarm about the unexpected explosion, the company’s security guard, Vitus Anyanwu, claimed that he and other people on the company’s property scrambled to safety as a result of the occurrence.

While speaking to a PUNCH correspondent, he said, “I was on the premises when I heard a loud bang. I also saw how it lifted the particles around it. While I tried to run inside, I saw my son also running towards me and asking what happened. The effect of the blast shook the building.”

Christian Ekeigwe, the company’s chairman, urged the police to look into the explosion’s cause and noted that bomb fragments had been discovered nearby.

He said, “The police first responders found bomb fragments when they inspected the ground zero of the explosion. There is speculation that the firm is currently conducting system security audits for sensitive organizations in which criminals might be interested.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police’s public information officer, said that a chemical reaction from a garbage dump was the cause of the explosion.