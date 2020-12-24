Paris St Germain sack German coach Tuchel

By
NAN
-
0
SHARE
Thomas Tuchel, PSG Coach
Thomas Tuchel, sacked PSG Coach

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked their German born Coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L’Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

PSG were not immediately available to comment.

Tuchel, who guided PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, oversaw a 4-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg less than 24 hours ago.

The win saw PSG move within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

The 47-year-old was appointed PSG head coach in 2018 and has won two Ligue 1 titles along with a domestic quadruple in his second season at the club.

While PSG are not dominating Ligue 1 this term as they have in previous years, Tuchel has steered them into the Champions League last 16 where they face Barcelona.

This was after they finished top of a group which included RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.