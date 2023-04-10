Pastor ‘arrested’ by DSS flees Nigeria with his family

Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, says he and his family have left Nigeria following their ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Friday, the cleric and his wife were allegedly arrested by DSS operatives.

Prior to the incident, they were expected to minister at a church programme at the RIG Abuja branch.

Tobi Arayomi, twin brother of the cleric, had alleged that the arrest was politically motivated, owing to “inciting prophecies” made by his brother during the elections.

The cleric and his wife were however released on Friday night but one of their aides was reportedly detained by the DSS.

Narrating their experience in “DSS custody”, the cleric said they were initially locked inside a room with no real knowledge of the reasons for their arrest.

Arayomi, a UK citizen, said they were released after hours of questioning, adding that he will not “divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide”.

“Our pictures were taken, fingerprints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest,” the cleric said.

“After a lengthy interrogation, it appears the media and social media pressure forced DSS to release my wife and I.

“My aide still remains under DSS custody and thus far, DSS has been elusive as to his exact whereabouts.”

Arayomi announced that he has made the decision to “leave Nigeria abruptly” with his family — children and wife — due to concern over their wellbeing.

“This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families,” the cleric said.

“I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria.

“We remain resolute that we will return to the nation that we have grown to call our home but for now we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth.

“We did not come to Nigeria under any illusion of comfort. We came to serve the Lord, fully aware of the danger.

“We want you to know that Tahmar and I remain strong and unwavering in our commitment to Nigeria and the many great leaders we have encountered during our time there.