PDP asks court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has instituted a suit seeking the removal of Mai Mala Buni from office as Yobe governor.

In the suit dated and filed August 12, the PDP submitted that Buni violated Section 183 of the Constitution, when he accepted to serve as chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite holding the position of an executive governor.

The plaintiffs include Umar Damagum, PDP’s Yobe governorship candidate in the 2019 election, and his running mate, Baba Aji.

In the suit filed by Emeka Etiaba, their lawyer, PDP insisted that Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to act as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC.

They, therefore, prayed the court for an order directing the Yobe chief judge or any other senior person next to the chief judge to immediately swear in Damagum and Aji as governor and deputy governor of the state, respectively, having emerged second in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The development comes amid concerns raised following the judgment of the supreme court, which affirmed the election victory of Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo state.

In the 4:3 judgment which upheld Akeredolu as Ondo governor, the apex court raised concern over the competence of Buni to conduct congresses and nominate candidates.

Commenting on the development at the time, Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, said for the party to avoid lawsuits, the APC should immediately suspend the congresses and replace Buni.

But the party dismissed his position.

Magnus Abe, a former senator and board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate, also disagreed with Keyamo’s position.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the APC have asked the Buni-led caretaker committee to organise an elective national convention.