PDP celebrates Okowa at 64

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday celebrated its Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, as he marked his 64th birthday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja described Okowa, a former Governor of Delta, as a humble, honest, brilliant and result-oriented professional.

Ologunagba said the PDP was proud of Okowa for distinguishing himself as a medical doctor, local government Chairman, Secretary to Delta State, Senator, two terms State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate.

He also described Okowa as an exceptionally resourceful leader and excellent administrator who remains committed to the wellbeing of people and development of the nation.

Ologunagba said that as a vice presidential candidate, Okowa worked hard with PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other party leaders to deliver a winning campaign in the 2023 Presidential election.

He said that his action delivered overwhelming votes to the PDP in line with the yearnings, aspiration and hope of majority of Nigerians as evidenced by the actual vote cast at the polling units.

“Our party celebrates Sen. Okowa for his steadfastness towards the quest for good governance in the country, as exhibited in his numerous achievements as the Governor of Delta State.

“He is also poised to deliver to the nation under the Atiku/Okowa mandate.

“On this auspicious occasion, the PDP felicitates with Sen. Okowa and prays to God to grant him more years in good health for the service of humanity to the glory of God,’’.