PDP drafts governors, ex-ministers to resolve internal crisis

The board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

David Mark, former senate president, made the announcement on Thursday after a closed-door meeting of the BoT at the party headquarters in Abuja.

The committee, which is expected to meet within the next 72 hours, will include governors, members of the BoT, members of the national assembly, members of the national working committee (NWC), former governors, and former ministers of the party.

The PDP is embroiled in an internal crisis, which has resulted in some major stakeholders dumping the opposition party.

“We resolved in the meeting to set up a committee to look at the situation. They (committee) will holistically look at the problems within PDP. It will not only stop the current crisis, it will provide a better environment to make us far more united, to make us stronger as a party.”

Also speaking, Bukola Saraki, former senate president, assured that the crisis in the party will be resolved as soon as the committee meets. “There is urgency on the matter. We all came together and we have agreed to set up this committee,” he said.

“Within the next 48 to 72 hours, they will meet, and at the end of that meeting, the country will see the direction in which the party is going. We know the importance of this party to the nation in addressing the challenges ahead of us.”

Earlier, the appearance of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, at the meeting had stirred mixed reactions.

There were speculations that the governor was summoned over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the party.

However, Mark clarified that the governor attended the meeting as a member of the BoT and was not summoned.

Wike left the meeting wearing a long face and refused to speak with journalists.