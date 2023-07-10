PDP Govs meet over party’s crisis

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be meeting to deliberate on the state of affairs in the main opposition party.

The meeting, which is billed to hold on Tuesday, is being convened by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

All the party’s 13 Governors are expected to attend the meeting which is scheduled to hold at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum said the meeting will also discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the state of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

“In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” the Maduabum added.

It’s the first meeting of the Forum since Governor Mohammed became its chairman and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State got elected as vice chairman.