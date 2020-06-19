PDP grants Obaseki waiver to contest primary

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has granted waiver to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, to contest the June 23 primary election.

As a new member of the party, the governor needed to be given clearance before participating in the primary election.

The governor, who resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, defected to the PDP earlier on Friday.

He had indicated interest to seek reelection on the platform of the APC but he was screened out of the race.

The APC screening committee for the governorship primary had disqualified Obaseki for presenting a “defective” certificate.

But the governor refused to file an appeal, accusing Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of the APC, of hijacking the process.

When he addressed PDP members in Benin on Friday, Obaseki said he had found the energy “I require to take Edo to the next level.”

He also promised to provide the leadership that will lead the party to victory.

After picking his membership card, Shaibu expressed “my unalloyed loyalty to Edo people”, saying their calls for the governor and his team to join the PDP had been heard.

“Some of us believe in the people. We believe that the people must lead at all times. Because of that, we cannot afford to abandon this state for people like that. That is why we decided to abandon them in APC and join the PDP today,” he said.