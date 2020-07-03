PDP picks Wike to lead Obaseki’s campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Nyesome Wike, governor of Rivers state, as chairman of its campaign council for Edo gubernatorial election.

The party made the announcement in a tweet on Friday. It said Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the council.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) NWC has appointed the Governor of Rivers State, H. E. Chief Nyesome Wike as the Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council. The deputy chairman is Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri,” the tweet read.

Wike was named head of the campaign two weeks after he pulled out of reconciliation efforts in Edo over allegations that he was responsible for a previous order restraining Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from contesting the PDP primary.

The governor is seeking a second term on the platform of the PDP after he was disqualified from contesting the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his former party.

Obaseki will contest against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC governorship candidate, om September 19, 2020.

The APC had earlier announced Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, as chairman of its campaign council for the Edo governorship election.

Members of the campaign council, which has 49 members, include Adams Oshiomhole and John Oyegun, former national chairmen of the APC.