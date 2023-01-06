Pediatricians Play Critical Roles, Deserve Support, Says Mrs Akeredolu

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the governor of Ondo State, has praised pediatricians for their work with children in the state.

During a courtesy visit to the governor’s wife by the Ondo State Chapter of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mrs. Akeredolu expressed her happiness with the job performed by the medical professionals at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

“The association is actively working in its field, particularly with young people. Because most of my activities include kids, this is one crucial topic that attracts me as well.

“I urge you to continue contributing to the growth of Ondo State. Although every profession has value, pediatricians are a need. I am aware of how difficult times are, but please stay because we value your works”, said the First Lady.

A group of medical professionals that specialize in the care of children, the Paediatric Association of Nigeria is non-governmental, apolitical, and not-for-profit.

Dr. Muyiwa Alonge, the team’s leader, had earlier stated that the organization planned to co-host its 54th national conference with Ekiti State in Akure, noting that the event would draw pediatricians and friends of pediatricians from all across the nation and from beyond.

Alonge continued by saying that the occasion will provide the state a chance to highlight its sociocultural history.

The team also includes Drs. Banke Oluwafemi, Kareem Abiodun, and Olaseinde as pediatricians.