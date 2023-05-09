PEPC fixes shifts pre-hearing in Atiku’s petition to Thursday

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has adjourned further pre-hearing session in the petitions by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) till Thursday.

The court, at the conclusion of its sitting on Tuesday, indicated that the petition by APM will be taken by 9am, while that jointly filed by Atiku and the PDP will be taken at 2pm on Thursday

Justice Tsammani, before adjourning, ordered lawyers to parties in the petition by to meet and harmonise their positions in respect of documents to be tendered, those to be objected to and those to allowed in without objection.

He also ordered the to file their distilled issues for determination in the petitions.

Earlier, lawyer to Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) told the court that his clients have filed a motion, seeking to have the proceedings televised.

Lawyers to the respondents – Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) for INEC, Akin Olujinmi (SAN) for Bola Tinubu, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the APC – said they will file their responses within the time allowed by the rules of the court.