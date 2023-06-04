Peter Mbah orders shutdown of schools, businesses observing sit-at-home in Enugu

The Enugu state government says schools or businesses observing the Monday sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be shut henceforth.

Peter Mbah, the state governor, issued the statement in a public service announcement on Saturday.

The directive is sequel to his annulment of Monday sit-at-home in the state, effective from June 6.

The governor asked residents to go about their activities without fear, assuring them that “adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety”.

“This is to inform all schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and the general members of the public that, in view of the recent ban/cancellation of Mondays’ sit-at-home by the government of Enugu state, in all nooks and crannies of the state, they have been directed to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays,” the statement reads.

“The above-mentioned bodies and others alike are required to comply with the directive.

“Members of the government’s task force will be moving around to monitor compliance. Any market, transport outlet, or any other body that fails to open for business risks being shut down immediately.”