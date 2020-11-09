Petrol scarcity looms as oil workers down tools

Nigeria may face the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in coming days as oil workers have been ordered to down tools nationwide.

Oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN were ordered by the association to vacate their duty posts.

The order was issued in a letter, dated November 8, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa, which was also copied to the Central Working Committee members of the association.

Okugbawa told our correspondent in Abuja that the strike was to kick against the failure of the government to make any concrete move as regards the differences between PENGASSAN and government on matters bordering on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

“Yes, I signed the letter and it is from the association to all branch chairmen but up till this minute, we’ve not received any word from the government on the issues of concern,” he said on Monday morning.

The letter to all branch chairmen of PENGASSAN had the title, ‘Re: Breach in agreement on IPPIS implementation and redundancy in Baker Hughes.’

It read in part, “We refer to the above letter dated November 2, 2020 where we gave seven days ultimatum and further extension to the relevant government agencies and institutions.

“Regrettably and upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete has been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.

“In view of the above and with the expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw services effective 12 midnight on Sunday November 8, 2020.”

The association directed the branch chairmen to ensure that their members fully comply with the directive, adding that the chairmen should await further directive.

“All zonal offices are to monitor compliance and report same to the national secretariat,” PENGASSAN stated in its letter.