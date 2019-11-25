PFN declares two-day prayer against UNN conference on witchcraft

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has declared a two-day “prayer of warfare” against the conference on witchcraft being organised by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

In a statement on Sunday, Godwin Madu, chairman of PFN in Enugu, also called for the cancellation of the conference which he described as “sponsoring evil”.

The event being organised by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, will take place between November 26 and November 27.

But Madu said it does not “give God glory,” asking Christians to pray against it. “We cannot fold our arms and watch our future dragged into what will not give God glory,” he said in the statement.

“To this end, the Church in Enugu has declared a two-day prayer of warfare. We must not allow this at a time like this, as we have had enough of ungodly activities in the country already. The Church should pray against those sponsoring evil in the state.”

He said Enugu state is “in the hands of God,” adding: “We will not hand it over to witches.

So, all Christians should, without further delay, call on the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the awesome God of David to fight for his name,” he said.

Some students of the university rejected the conference through online campaigns and protest posters. But the organisers said the event is a mere academic exercise “to interrogate the various things people think is witchcraft,” and not a “gathering of witches” as is being alleged.