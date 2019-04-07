Police gun down 3 armed bandits, lose 2 personnel in Kaduna attack

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said it had gunned down three armed bandits among those that attacked Kakanji village in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area on Saturday night.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, however, said two policemen died in the attack.

Sabo disclosed that, “We received a distress call through DPO Randagi on April 6 at about 1900hrs that Armed men in large number entered Kakangi village of Birnin Gwari LGA, a neighbouring community to Niger state, shooting sporadically attacking the villagers.

“The combine teams of Police Mobile Force personnel, conventional Police and Vigilante were quickly mobilized to the village, engaged the bandits in fierce gun duel and successfully repelled the attack.

”Our gallant men gunned down three of the the bandits and several others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. However, two of our men paid the supreme sacrifice during the intense gun duel with the bandits.”

He said the policemen killed in the attack were Insp. Aliyu Mohammed and Sgt Rabiu Abubakar both attached to Randagi Division, while Sgt Ibrahim Nasir along with six civilians were injured and are now receiving treatment at the General Hospital Birnin Gwari.

He disclosed that the attackers also torched some houses in the village, adding that “the Command has mobilized more reinforcement to the area with a view to apprend the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has condemned the attack and assured members of the public that the police would fish out the culprits.

He appealed to the good citizens of the state to support the police with prompt and relevant information that could help in getting rid of the bandits.

“The CP prayed for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers who lost their lives in the operation and quick recovery of the injured persons.” he added.