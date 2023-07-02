Police station, buildings to be demolished in Trademore Estate, says FCDA

Shehu Ahmed, executive secretary, federal capital development authority (FCDA), says the FCT administration (FCTA) would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation’s capital.

Ahmed, in a statement on Sunday, said some structures are preventing water from flowing freely through its natural course, hence, the flooding in some parts of the city.

Last week, The FCTA declared Trademore Estate in Lugbe area of Abuja, a disaster area, due to the flooding that occurred in the estate on June 23.

The incident had left residents trapped and houses submerged.

“People are clamouring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives, and this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja master plan,” Ahmed said.

Speaking further, Ahmed said: “Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severely marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is in a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years.”

Ahmad, who is also the chairman of the special ministerial task force team on flood mitigation said a police station alongside other buildings will be demolished.

“We have the police station in Trademore that will be demolished. It will go alongside other buildings. We have engaged the FCT police command and have provided a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime, ” he added.

The executive secretary also said the estate did not have FCDA approved building plan, he added that the area which has experienced repeated flooding can best be left as green areas and not residential.

Furthermore, Ahmad said the estate was just one of the areas in focus, noting that other areas with structures built on flood plains would be demolished.