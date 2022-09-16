Policemen Take Over LMC Office

Almost 20 policemen took over the office of the League Management Company (LMC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is coming about a week after the Federal Government withdrew its recognition of the LMC as the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, had last Friday announced the withdrawal of the government’s recognition of the LMC.

He had explained that the decision was taken given the several unpleasant incidents regarding the management of the football league.

“This decision has become necessary because of the obvious aberration (which is at variance with our football statutes or the laws of the land) whereby a private company is gifted the mandate to manage or run the league indefinitely, without the full involvement of and leadership by the clubs, and devoid of any process to monitor the progress and development of the game,” the statement said.

“Sequel to the above, and to rescue our domestic football from total collapse, the Board of the LMC and the LMC as a body would no longer be recognized by the Federal Government as operator of the Nigerian Professional Football League.

“To avert further chaos in our domestic football, the NFF is advised to immediately withdraw the license given to the LMC and, in the meantime, set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC), to include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC to oversee the affairs of the league until a proper Professional League Board is constituted by the statutes of the NFF,” Abubakar said.