Pondei collapsed under weight of massive corruption – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party says Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), slumped at the house of representatives because of the weight of corruption under the current administration.

The national assembly is currently investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the interim management committee of NDDC.

Pondei fainted while he was being grilled by the panel on Monday.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, the party said it was obvious that Pondei collapsed “under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of massive corruption being perpetrated by NDDC officials and APC leaders”.

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused,” the party said.

“It is rather curious that Prof. Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC.

“This is particularly as Nigerians recall that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by challenging the legislators and walking out on the House of Representatives investigative panel.

“The situation in the NDDC is just a tip of the iceberg on the humongous corruption, looting spree and concealment going on in ministries, department and agencies of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.”

PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, and to also disband the NDDC interim management committee “if he indeed desires the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results”.

The party urged Buhari to “note that the people of the Niger Delta region, who are being deprived of their welfare, are following the development with keen interest”.

“Moreover, the entire nation and indeed the global community are watching the handling of the NDDC as well as the EFCC fraud saga by the Muhammadu Buhari administration,” the party said.

“They are watching the unfolding drama, the rigmarole and veneers of concealment by corrupt officials and APC leaders.”

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, later said Pondei will no longer have to appear before the panel probing him.

He directed the panel to use the documents that the NDDC MD already tendered to reach its conclusion.