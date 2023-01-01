Pope Benedict was an Uncommon Pope — Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has joined all men of goodwill in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus, Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Friday, December 30, 2022.

In a condolence message to the Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Obi said that he received the news with mixed feelings because, according to him, like Donne John said, “any man’s death diminishes me.” He described his death as a glorious transition of a man who explored his deep theological knowledge to serve God through serving the Church and humanity.

Obi said, “Over the years, Pope Benedict remained a real shepherd of God’s people. He left indelible historical marks. His service to God and to humanity as a Priest, Archbishop, Cardinal, and Pope bore eloquent witness to his genuine love for God.”

Obi, who recalled the retirement of the Pope in 2013, said that by that singular act, he passed a message to the leaders of the world that an essential part of service is knowing when to quit and when to continue.

He said the lesson is very ennobling, especially in some climes of the world where we have secular leaders that insistently lead or seek to lead their countries against all odds, even in sickness and old age.

Obi particularly prayed for his soul’s repose, praying for Pope Francis to continue to lead the Church aright, especially when the world is inexorably moving towards a valueless society.