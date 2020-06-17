Popular OAP Dan Foster dies

Popular Nigerian-American broadcaster, Dan Foster, is dead. Broadcaster and media consultant, Frank Edoho, confirmed his death via his twitter handle.

He said: “I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest In Peace”

Real name Daniel Foster is a Nigerian-based American radio personality, formerly an Idol series judge and held a similar positing with the ‘Got Talent’ franchise.

Foster better known as ‘Big Dawg’ worked with numerous radio stations including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5 in America, and Virgin Island-based WTBNbefore moving to Nigeria in 2000 where he joined Cool FM, quickly becoming popular with listeners.

Foster changed the face of radio broadcasting in Nigeria, especially Lagos, from early 2000s.

A year later, he received an award for Best Radio Presenter of the year. He also won the 2003, 2004, and 2005 Nigeria Media Merit Awards for ‘Best Radio Personality’.

He was also the creator and director of the Cool Fm Praise Jam concerts that have taken place since 2004, with a total of over 22, 000 in attendance.

In September 2009, Foster left Cool FM for a new radio station Inspiration FM but left in 2014 to join City FM.

In May 2016, Dan Foster left City FM 105.1 to join Classic FM 97.3 radio station where he currently works.

Foster has a son, Joshua, from his previous marriage.

Now married to a Nigerian, Lovina, the couple are parents of daughter Daniella and son Somtochukwu