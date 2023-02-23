President Buhari arrives in Katsina ahead of presidential elections

In advance of the presidential elections on February 25, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura, Katsina state, on Thursday.

The President will be voting with his wife, Aisha Buhari, and other members of his family at a polling location close to his country home in Daura after being welcomed by the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, and the director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25 in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President makes sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff are registered to vote in Daura.

President Buhari actively participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigns before leaving for the elections and presented the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, highlighting his record of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.