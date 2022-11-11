President Buhari commends Team Nigeria for winning Silver at the African Continental Archery Competition

The African Continental Archery Championship is being held in Pretoria, South Africa. President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Team Nigeria on their outstanding achievement in taking home the Silver Medal.

In the men’s 50m compound bow, Rotimi Williams, Olatayo Olasehinde, and Damilola Sholademi of Nigeria won silver and finished second behind South Africa.

Williams Sholademi and Kachollom Enyenihi also received a silver medal in the mixed category, which included athletes of both sexes.

The President applauds the athletes for representing Nigeria with courage, passion, and commitment in the nation’s inaugural participation in the every two-year African Archery Championship.

According to President Buhari, this admirable accomplishment heralds the start of many more celebrations in their professional careers and other endeavors.