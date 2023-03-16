President Buhari condemns renewed terrorist attack in Zangon Kataf

Friday Ajagunna
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday termed as shocking, the return of terrorist attacks and murder of several innocent souls in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and demanded a swift arrest and punishment for the culprits.

“There is a concerted attack on innocent citizens in the state and the security and law enforcement agencies must take serious action to put an end to this,” said the President.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in these horrific attacks. May their souls rest in peace,” he added.

