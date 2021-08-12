President Buhari condoles with the family Fawehinmi over Mohammed’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

The President condoles with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the President says.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, President Buhari urges strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.