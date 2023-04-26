President Buhari decorates personal security officer with new rank, expresses hapiness with loyalty of aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his Chief Personal Security Officer, CPSO and other Security Officers and Personnel on the excellent work put in towards ensuring his safety and that of his family.

Speaking at a short event on Wednesday in the State House, to decorate the CPSO, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, with his new rank of Police Commissioner, President Buhari said he was very impressed by the officer’s “loyalty and for my personal security. Serving me is very difficult.”

President Buhari commended the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for the “correctness” of his decision to elevate the erstwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police to the full rank of a Commissioner, saying, “I am very pleased with his record.”

The President charged the newly promoted officer to always remember his training and to exhibit sensitivity while carrying out his duty in his new position.

The new Police Commissioner was decorated by the President, assisted by the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali and his spouse Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim. The event was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the family of the officer and some personal staff of the President.

In a short remark, the newly promoted officer thanked the President and the IGP for the promotion and assured the President of his total loyalty and full commitment to duty.