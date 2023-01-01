PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT XVI

On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The President pays tribute to Benedict XVI who was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace.

President Buhari believes that the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty in his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence, and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.

The President prays that the Pope Emeritus receives eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.