President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his condolences to the academic community and the media on the demise of renowned political science professor Ayo Olukotun, whose works attest to his allegiance, patriotism, and generosity.

President Buhari feels that the scholar’s contributions to nation-building, education, and leadership counseling should be preserved for future generations and that his departure will be greatly missed, particularly as the country gets closer to its general elections, where his opinions have long been influential.

The researcher, columnist, and administrator, who taught at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, the University of Lagos, the Lagos State University, and was a visiting professor of international relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, passed away. The President expressed his condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

President Buhari prayed to the Almighty God to console his family and receive the soul of the deceased.