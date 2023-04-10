President Buhari mourns Prof. Idris Abdulkadir, calls him scholar per excellence

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a message of condolence to the family of the late Idris Abdulkadir, Professor of Veterinary Surgery and Medicine and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, describing him as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman.

“He was a versatile personality and a great scholar,” said the President, adding that the deceased was “blessed with a wealth of scientific knowledge and extremely articulate as well as witty.”

President Buhari commended the late Abdulkadir for his role in strengthening the country’s university education and the paternalistic role he played in preserving the historic role of his alma mater, Barewa College, Zaria saying that he leaves behind an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation.

“His wise counsel on key policy matters in education, science and technology will never be forgotten,” assured the President.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul and the courage to bear the loss on the part of those he left behind in the family, as well as the government and people of Kaduna State.