President Buhari pays tribute to Ahmed Joda, calls him a hero for all Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday paid tribute to pioneer civil servant, great statesman and patriot, Alhaji Ahmed Joda who died after a prolonged illness in his hometown, Yola, Adamawa State.

He was the last surviving member of Governor Hassan Usman’s Northern Nigeria cabinet.

President Buhari highlighted Joda’s “monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” from birth of the nation until his death, saying that “his lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the nation.”

“We will not forget his sacrifices,” he added.

He also noted that the late “Super Permanent Secretary” as Joda and some of his colleagues were referred to in the 70s “distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, journalist, intellectual, public servant and farmer.’’

President Buhari called Joda “a hero for all Nigerians” who, even in death, “will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with love, brotherhood and harmony.”

He prayed to Allah to accept his good deeds and grant fortitude to those he left behind in his family, Adamawa Emirate Council and entire people of the state to bear the loss.