President Buhari speaks on the imperative of Nigeria’s stabilizing role in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria’s size and resources have imposed on her a stabilizing role in the West African sub-region and the African continent as a whole.

Speaking after receiving a message from President Ibrahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, SADR from a Special Envoy at the State House Friday, President Buhari said peace and stability are central to the vision of Nigeria in Africa, adding that these were essential to security and prosperity in the continent.

He thanked the President of the Sahrawi Republic for the message he sent and gave an assurance that he will study its content and brief the in-coming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on their concerns, urging the Special Envoy to make the effort to brief the in-coming President as well.

The Special Envoy, Mohammed Saleh, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, now Minister of Diplomatic Affairs, recalled the role of President Buhari, in 1983 as Military Head of State as being the first African leader to recognise the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, paving the way thereby, for its recognition by the Organisation of African Unity, now African Union.

“History will not forget your important role in leading the fight for African freedom using money, arms and diplomacy in the African Union and the United Nations to secure independence for South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for, without this, these nations would not have been free,” said the Envoy.

Ambassador Saleh expressed the sadness of his country in President Buhari leaving office and expressed the hope that the Tinubu government will maintain the same interest in the independence struggle. He urged the President to continue to maintain relevance in the affairs of the SADR and that of the entire continent.

President Buhari accepted the request of the President of the Sahrawi Republic to participate in the inaugural events ushering in the new Nigerian President in May.