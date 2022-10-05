President Buhari welcomes release of train hostages, urges military to sustain momentum

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness and satisfaction, and that of the entire nation with the military as well as other security agencies on the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a reaction to the news of the safe release of the hostages in line with his earlier directives, President Buhari said the nation owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation leading to the release of the hostages, saying that these agencies had shown outstanding capabilities over this period that the whole world will not fail to take note of.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” the President said.

In expressing satisfaction with the successful deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes leading to the eventual safe release of the remaining hostages, President Buhari also congratulated the families of the victims for having them back alive.

He directed that the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

The President also credited his government for resolving the issue and de-escalating the terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping that surged recently, assuring that the efforts will be sustained.