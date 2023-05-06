Presidential transition council disowns fake inauguration programme of events

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has dissociated the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) from the circulating programme of events for the presidential inauguration.

On Friday, the programme of events including time details for the inauguration ceremony was circulating on social media platforms.

NewMailNG obtained the fake programme of events wherein a “valedictory exco meeting” is scheduled to hold on May 18, and a “national assembly proclamation” will be the last event of the inauguration on June 5.

But reacting to this through a statement on Saturday, Willie Bassey, director of information for the SGF, said the presumed leak is fake and shouldn’t be given serious attention.

He said “various approved events for the inauguration would be held from the week commencing on May 22”, noting that the original order of the programme would be unveiled on May 18.

“The inauguration committee of the council has reached an advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29.”

The transition council was approved for establishment by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 9, in order for it to coordinate the activities towards ensuring a smooth transition of power from the current administration to the next.

The council is chaired by the SGF, other members include the head of the civil service of the federation, solicitor-general of the federation, permanent secretary of the ministry of justice, permanent secretaries from the ministries of defence, interior, finance, foreign affairs, and information, and other government officials.

On March 28, Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, nominated Olawale Edun, a board member of the ministry of finance incorporated (MOFI) who is also a former Lagos commissioner for finance, alongside Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, as representatives for the presidential transition council (PCT).