Protesters storm APC HQ, want NWC dissolved

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

The protesters who besieged the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday, held banners and placards which read: “The current NWC has destroyed our party”, “NWC has divided our party”, “We want it dissolved”, among others.

The group under the aegis of Concerned APC Members said the current NWC has failed in its duties.

Addressing journalists, Opokwu Ogenyi, leader of the group, said the leadership tussle has ridiculed the party in the eyes of the public.

Ogenyi said the working committee must be dissolved before “it kills the party completely.”

“The aims and objectives of the party are being bastardised. The legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari is being destroyed by the incessant activities of the national working committee of our party,” he said.

“This present NWC has caused us to lose seven states to the opposition. APC had 24 governors before the present NWC came to power. Today, we have 18 governors and just yesterday, the deputy governor of Ondo state left us and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Are we making progress or we are going backwards? Today we have four members of the NWC parading themselves as acting chairman of our great party. What a dance of shame? We are being ridiculed on a daily basis.

“We must do away with the present NWC before it kills the party completely.”