PTAD, NIDCOM partner on diaspora pension verification project

Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional

Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has solicited for collaboration from the

management of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in escalating

the Diaspora Pension Verification Process.

She stated this when she led a delegation of PTAD Management on a

courtesy visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM and top

management of the Commission in Abuja.

Ejikeme further stated that PTAD is intentional about changing the

irregularities that used to be associated with pension through the use

of technology.

“With introduction of computation software, we are now able to do

automatic transmission of pensions. This has helped to eliminate ghost

members and regulate the system.” she explained.

Ejikeme added that these brought about the need for verification of all

eligible Nigerians of which PTAD has been able to verify across all the

six geo-political zones.

According to her, the Agency is aware that there are some qualified

Nigerians who have worked and retired before June 2007 but are now

outside the shores of the Country.

“This category of pensioners can be verified through the Diaspora

Pension Verification Process which requires them to get a certificate of

aliveness from the Nigerian mission in their country of residence.”

“This verification process will enable them to get captured on the

payroll system and get access to their entitled pension.” She added.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM commended the PTAD

boss for the wonderful initiative, stating that NiDCOM is ready to

disseminate the information to the Nigerian Diaspora community.

“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to the Nigerian Diaspora

to get them to key into this strategic initiative of the government.”

She assured.

PTAD was established in August 2013 with the mandate to manage pensions

under the old pension scheme, (Defined Benefit Scheme) for pensioners

who did not transit to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which

is currently in effect in Nigeria.