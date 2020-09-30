Queen of England hails Nigeria at 60, says ‘Our bonds will be stronger’

Queen Elizabeth II of England has congratulated Nigeria on its 60th independence anniversary.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

Prior to independence, the northern and southern regions of the country were amalgamated in 1914 by Frederick Lugard, a British soldier and colonial administrator.

Since the amalgamation, Nigerians have lived together despite clamours of secession in some quarters.

In a statement on Wednesday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said the congratulatory message from the Queen of England was conveyed to the presidency by the British high commission in Nigeria.

In the message quoted by Adesina, the Queen prayed for happiness and prosperity in Nigeria.

She also called for stronger bonds between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity,” the message read.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

On Independence Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from Eagle Square in Abuja.