Rasheed resigns as NUC’s Executive Secretary

Prof Abubakar Rasheed has resigned his appointment as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He announced his resignation on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters while approving the issuance of a provisional license to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello for the establishment of University, Kabba, Kogi State.

Prof Rasheed said he would return to Bayero University Kano as a lecturer after serving as NUC boss for seven years.

He described the new university as his last baby in the Commission, having granted approvals to numerous universities during his seven-year administration.

Prof Rasheed, a close ally of former Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, was appointed Executive Secretary of the NUC in August, 2016.

He was reappointed into the position after completing his iniial five years in 2021.

Sources said Prof Rasheed battled with illness during that period. He was out of the country most times for medical treatment.

A source said he had wanted to resign earlier but was prevailed upon to continue in office till the end of Adamu’s tenure as Minister of Education.