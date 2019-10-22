Real Madrid win to ease pressure on Zidane

Real Madrid collected their first Champions League victory of the season at Galatasaray to ease the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

The La Liga side suffered a shock league defeat against Mallorca at the weekend and had failed to win their opening two group games, with reports in Spain suggesting Frenchman Zidane could be sacked if they lost in Istanbul.

But Toni Kroos’ deflected first-half strike following Eden Hazard’s cutback was enough to seal the three points.

Big money summer signing Hazard should have made it a more comfortable scoreline for the 13-time European champions but somehow struck the crossbar from six yards out with an open goal.

Turkish champions Galatasaray provided plenty of goalscoring threat but could not find the leveller with on-loan Brighton striker Florian Andone thwarted twice by sharp Thibaut Courtois saves and Steven Nzonzi heading over from close range late on.

Real’s win moves them up to second in Group A, five points behind leaders Paris St-Germain who eased past Club Bruges.