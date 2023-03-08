Reject violence, embrace togetherness – FG urges youths

In order to foster peace and national unity for the growth and development of the nation, the Federal Government has advised Nigerian youths to abstain from violence while embracing dialogue in the resolution of conflicts.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, with the subject “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future,” the 2023 Commonwealth Day is slated to take place. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the announcement while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the planned events.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Adamu promised that Nigeria would always maximize the benefits of belonging to the friendly community of 56 members from throughout Africa, Asia, America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific.

Speaking about the importance of the Commonwealth Day commemoration, Adamu revealed that member states promote commonwealth shared values every year during the commemoration and that this year’s celebration is urging all young people to raise a “Flag of Peace” in light of the conflict situation in some Commonwealth countries, like Nigeria, and globally.

The choice of the theme for the Commonwealth Day celebration in 2023, according to Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Andrew Adejo, shows their commitment to instilling those values that will foster national unity and a sustainable peaceful future for all.

“You would all agree that this appeal cannot come at a more opportune time than now as our young people begin to increasingly forsake violence and adapt conversation as a way of redress,” he remarked.

He also took advantage of the opportunity to underline the federal government’s commitment to the Safe School Initiative’s implementation for better protection of schools, students, and teachers across the nation.