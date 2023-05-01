Remmy Nweke joins NIRA BoT

The Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media group, Remmy Nweke has been elected to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) alongside four others.



NIRA, founded on 23 March 2005, oversees Nigeria’s country code top-level domain, .ng, just as registration of domain names are handled by NIRA certified registrars, under its Registry–Registrar–Registrant model in operating and managing the top-level domain.



The other four are the former pioneer technical contact person on .NG, Mrs Ibukun Odusote; former Financial Secretary of NIRA, Mr. Biyi Oladipo; former NIRA president, Mrs. Mary Uduma and Executive Director Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) Yunusa Zakari Ya’u.



This is coming as NIRA also at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) cum election held in Lagos on Friday at The Zone, elected Mr. Adesola Akinsanya and Mr. Murtala Abdullahi as new President and Vice President respectively. They took over from Mr. Mohammed Rudman and Mr. Toba Obaniyi in that order.



Other members elected into NIRA Executive Board of Directors (EBoD) at the meeting included the Editor of TechEconomy, Peter Oluka, Ebenezer Dare of Hostlag Limited, and Seun Kehinde of QServers Networks Limited.



Recall that Remmy Nweke aka “dotNG Evangelist” is the Group Executive Editor of multiple award-winning ITREALMS Media group and Lead Consulting Strategist at DigitalSENSE Africa. He is currently the Publicity Secretary, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) and chairman, Awareness and Sensitisation Committee, Nigerian Content Consultative Forum on Information and Communications Technologies (NCCF-ICT) Sectoral Working Group.



Remarkable member and former Executive Director at NIRA plus the immediate past Vice President, African Civil Society on the Information Society (ACSIS), Nweke also known in the industry as .NG Evangelist, pioneered the NIRA eNewsletter as the chairman, Publicity and served on various committees including the Establishment and Finance, Accreditation as well as promoted the institutionalizing of NIRA House and pioneered the NIRA Media College during his term on the board, among other initiatives, with collaboration of EBoD.



At DigitalSENSE Africa, a project of ITREALMS Media group and an ICANN-certified At-Large Structure (ALS), Nweke leads a team that hosts several industry stakeholders since 2009 to the impressive Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), IPv6 Roundtable, ITREALMS’ E-Waste Dialogue and Digital Rights Series of DSA.



Remmy Nweke holds MA in Contemporary Diplomacy from University of Malta with background in new media journalism with over 25 years’ experience in Nigeria and global ICT industry, crowned with several professional awards including the prestigious Highway Africa News Agency (HANA) African Journalist of the Year, Africa Siemens Profile Awards, African Information Society Awards to name but a few.



An active member of the Multistakeholders Advisory Group (MAG) of Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF), Nweke, a former Non-Profit Operational Concerns (NPOC) Representative to the Non-Commercial Stakeholders Group (NCSG-Finance Committee) at the Generic Name Supporting Organisation (GNSO), is equally the chairman, Communications and Advocacy at IPv6 Council Nigeria and a member with stakeholders’ interest across the Non-Commercial Stakeholder Group (NCSG); Non-Commercial Users Constituency (NCUC) and Not-for-Profit Operational Concerns Constituency (NPOC), Africa Regional At Large Organisation (AFRALO) in addition as a team member of the NomCom Implementation Review Working Group (NomComIRWG), Internet Society (ISOC), AFRALO, At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC), Language Services Working Group on ICANN website document translation; Next-Generation gTLD Registration Directory Service (RDS); NPOC Policy Committee; NCSG Policy Committee; Cross Community Working Group on Enhancing ICANN Accountability [CCWG-ACCT] [Ws2-hr] HR subgroup among others.



A former member of the NIRA and ISOC Nigeria Chapter Constitution Review Committee respectively, among others, Nweke is an Online Personality and Influencer (OPI). He is the pioneer Publicity Secretary, Open Source Foundation for Nigeria (OSFON) and is the National Coordinator, Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition (MeCAM), pioneer Secretary, Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (Lagos branch).



Additionally, Nweke is the author of industry books not limited to “A Decade of ICT Reportage in Nigeria, the award-winning series; Sagacity of a digital revolution; Role of Nigeria in Peace Keeping in West Africa,” to name a few.



As an Associate Member (Patron), Nigeria Red Cross, St. Jude Catholic Parish Oshodi-Lagos, Nweke is also an Associate (Patron | Lt. Col), Man of Order and Discipline (MoD). He was admitted into the Knight of Mulumba in 2022, and Leads, Cyber Rights Advocacy Coalition (West Africa).



Further, Remmy Nweke, a former Chairman of Awba-Ofemili Development Union (ADU Lagos branch), is lead representative of ADU to the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) in Lagos and lead curator of African Media.

