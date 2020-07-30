Residents panic as explosion rocks Maiduguri on Sallah eve

At least two bomb blasts were recorded in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, on the eve of Sallah celebrations.

A resident said that the first blast occurred at Gwannge, a resident area, around 6pm.

According to a security source, the other blast happened around a place where cars are sold at Mairi in the state capital.

Residents were preparing for Sallah when the bombs went off.

While confirming the incident, Mohammed Aliyu, commissioner of police, said one person was killed while 16 others sustained injuries.

Aliyu told NAN that though the cause of the explosions had not been ascertained, detectives had been dispatched to the areas.

“We have dispatched our explosive ordinance detection (EOD) team to investigate the incidents and to determine whether improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used,” he was quoted to have said.

“Right now, I am at the Specialist Hospital where we have 16 persons with one dead, so far.”

It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attacks which happened 24 hours after the convoy of Babagana Zulum, the governor, was attacked in Kukawa local government area of the state.

Boko Haram has continued to operate in different parts of the north-east, especially in Borno state despite the claim of the government that the sect has been defeated.

Reacting to the attack on his convoy, Zulum had said he would mobilise hunters to protect the people if the military is unable to secure them.

