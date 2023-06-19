Ribadu upgraded to NSA, Lagbaja named army chief

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the inspector-general of police.

The president also approved the replacement of the comptroller-general of customs.

According to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, director of information, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, the retirement of the security chiefs is with immediate effect.

Nuhu Ribadu — who was named special adviser on security on June 15 — is to replace Babagana Monguno as the national security adviser (NSA) while Christopher Gwabin Musa is to replace Lucky Irabor as the chief of defence of staff.

Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was named chief of army staff while Emmanuel Ogalla is the new chief of naval staff.

The president appointed Kayode Egbetokun as the acting inspector-general of police while Hassan Bala Abubakar is the country’s new chief of air staff.

EPA Undiandeye, a major general, was appointed as the chief of defence intelligence.

The president also approved several other military appointments.

Adebisi Onasanya was named commander of the army guards brigade — which is the unit in charge of protecting the president.

Moshood Abiodun Yusuf was appointed to head the 7 Guards Battalion while Auwalu Baba Inuwa is to oversee the 177 Guards Battalion.

Mohammed Abdulkarim will lead the 102 Guards Battalion and Olumide Akingbesote will head the 176 Guards Battalion.